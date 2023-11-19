  

Search

Pakistan

Aspirant for PML-N ticket in Attock renounces British citizenship

Web Desk
07:39 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Malik Iftikhar Awan
Source: File photo

TAXILA – As Pakistan gears up for the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has renounced his British citizenship to be eligible to contest the election for a Punjab Assembly seat in Attock.

Speaking at a news conference in Attock along with former Attock tehsil vice chairman Malik Tahir Awan and others, Awan said the PML-N leadership would give ticket to a strong candidate in PP-3 Attock.

He said he had met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London in the recent past and later fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.

On this occasion, PML-N potential candidate for the provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced his unconditional support to Iftikhar Awan. He also promised to run his election campaign.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:42 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Video of torture on PML-N politician Mehr Afzal Bharwana in Jhang ...

01:12 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

PML-N digital removes election poll from Twitter after majority voted ...

10:48 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Bashir Memon named PML-N Sindh president

02:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

08:52 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

PIA reduces ticket price for Umrah: Check latest ticket price here

09:20 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Gallup survey shows Nawaz Sharif's return to benefit PML-N in ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt in negotiations for discounted tickets to facilitate pilgrims

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: