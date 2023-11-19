Aspirant for PML-N ticket in Attock renounces British citizenship

TAXILA – As Pakistan gears up for the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has renounced his British citizenship to be eligible to contest the election for a Punjab Assembly seat in Attock.
Speaking at a news conference in Attock along with former Attock tehsil vice chairman Malik Tahir Awan and others, Awan said the PML-N leadership would give ticket to a strong candidate in PP-3 Attock.
He said he had met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London in the recent past and later fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.
On this occasion, PML-N potential candidate for the provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced his unconditional support to Iftikhar Awan. He also promised to run his election campaign.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
