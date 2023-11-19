Aspirant for PML-N ticket in Attock renounces British citizenship

TAXILA – As Pakistan gears up for the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has renounced his British citizenship to be eligible to contest the election for a Punjab Assembly seat in Attock.

Speaking at a news conference in Attock along with former Attock tehsil vice chairman Malik Tahir Awan and others, Awan said the PML-N leadership would give ticket to a strong candidate in PP-3 Attock.

He said he had met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London in the recent past and later fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.

On this occasion, PML-N potential candidate for the provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced his unconditional support to Iftikhar Awan. He also promised to run his election campaign.