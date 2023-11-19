Ali Nawaz Awan leaves PTI, joins IPP

Ali Nawaz Awan, a well-known leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced on Sunday that he had left the PTI to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), dealing a blow to the party.

He made the announcement during a meeting with President Abdul Aleem Khan and IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen at the Lahore headquarters, where Awn Chaudhry and other party leaders were also present.

Top IPP officials praised Ali Nawaz's decision and welcomed him to the party.

https://twitter.com/istehkamPK/status/1726214871019114572

Awan is not the first PTI member to join the newly formed political organisation. Most of the former members of the ruling party who joined the IPP did so when they broke with the PTI, particularly after the May 9 crisis.

After the event, a number of prominent PTI leaders joined the IPP and renounced their basic party memberships.