  

Search

Immigration

This airline included ‘dog food’ on menu for business class flyers: Details inside

Web Desk
09:16 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
This airline included ‘dog food’ on menu for business class flyers: Details inside

WASHINGTON - Business class passengers have always been treated differently in terms of food and travel experience but an airline went a mile more in terms of menu and ended up committing a blunder.

China Eastern Airlines' menu was uploaded by a social media user online which included 'imported dog food' as an appetizer for Business Class flyers.

The picture shared by Conrad Wu depicts the business class menu featuring beef, seafood, and soup options; however, a probable mistranslation also indicates “imported dog food with okra” in the menu which has shocked many.

Conrad's post was made in Chinese, the translation of which states: “China Eastern Airlines Business Class menu, what exactly is it?”

Though the menu has gone viral, the specific dish referred to in the translated menu aboard the flight remains unclear.

The airline has not issued any comment on the blunder despite contacts by leading dailies. Observers say that a translation blunder is the root cause.

The post has stirred commentary on social media with some quipping that economy class passengers would have only domestic dog food.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:22 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

This British airline just awarded free cruise tour to flyers: Details ...

05:55 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan implements new visa policy at Chaman border: Details inside

09:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

This European country is restarting Golden Visa scheme: Details ...

03:49 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details ...

09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Dubai is replacing its 'World's Busiest Airport' with a bigger ...

12:24 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

France lifts visa restrictions for this country: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt in negotiations for discounted tickets to facilitate pilgrims

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: