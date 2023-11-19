This airline included ‘dog food’ on menu for business class flyers: Details inside

WASHINGTON - Business class passengers have always been treated differently in terms of food and travel experience but an airline went a mile more in terms of menu and ended up committing a blunder.

China Eastern Airlines' menu was uploaded by a social media user online which included 'imported dog food' as an appetizer for Business Class flyers.

The picture shared by Conrad Wu depicts the business class menu featuring beef, seafood, and soup options; however, a probable mistranslation also indicates “imported dog food with okra” in the menu which has shocked many.

Conrad's post was made in Chinese, the translation of which states: “China Eastern Airlines Business Class menu, what exactly is it?”

Though the menu has gone viral, the specific dish referred to in the translated menu aboard the flight remains unclear.

The airline has not issued any comment on the blunder despite contacts by leading dailies. Observers say that a translation blunder is the root cause.

The post has stirred commentary on social media with some quipping that economy class passengers would have only domestic dog food.