Indian brand refuses to supply uniforms to Israeli police citing atrocities against Palestinians

Noor Fatima
08:40 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Despite the fact that India has extended its full support to Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza, an Indian clothing brand has refused to bow to the pressure and taken a stand for the Palestinian victims.

Maryan Apparel Private Limited, based in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala, is an Indian apparel manufacturer which — since 2015 — supplied tens of thousands of uniforms every year to the Israeli police.

The brand decided not to take any more orders after Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza, and the nerve-wrecking Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital incident in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly.

The brand this week decided to sever ties with the its loyal customer, saying “killing the innocent common people is the reason". 

“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News.

“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal added. “I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food,” he pointed out.

“All employees wholeheartedly supported me. We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people,” Olickal stated.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

