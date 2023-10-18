'Enough is enough:' Ertuğrul star Celal Al condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attacks on Gaza

Celal AL, a renowned Turkish actor known for his portrayal of Abdul Rahman Ghazi in the globally acclaimed Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi, has raised his voice against the international community's silence following a brutal attack on a hospital in Israel.

Expressing his outrage, he shared a poignant image of a Gaza hospital on Instagram. In a message written in Turkish, he decried the ongoing situation, stating, "Israel! Enough is enough. An unprecedented genocide has occurred, surpassing the horrors of World War II, with thousands of innocent people, including women and children, falling victim."

He pointed out the world's silence, questioning the whereabouts of the Geneva Convention, the advocates for women's rights, the United Nations, and the defenders of humanity. He also directed his inquiries to the Islamic states, asking, "Where are the wealthiest Islamic nations in the world? When will you raise your voice against this genocide? Are you hesitant to confront a nation that is condemned in the Qur'an?"

Russia has condemned the Israeli bombing of a Gaza hospital, labelling it a "criminal and inhumane act."

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has now exceeded 3,500. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, over 12,500 individuals have been injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza, including over 1,000 children and more than 1,000 women.