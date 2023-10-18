Pakistan condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attack on Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has joined several other nations to denounce the deadliest Israeli attack on Gaza hospital that killed over 500.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment, is inhumane and indefensible.

Baloch said the indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes.

Pakistan also called upon international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days.

Israeli forces have crossed all limits of brutality as rocket fired from Jewish forces killed hundreds of people at a medical facility in Gaza that was full to capacity with refugees sheltering there, Gazan officials said.

As the incident sent shockwaves across the globe, and even drew condemnation, Israeli armed forces continued air strikes to hit distressed Palestinians on Wednesday, leaving war-torn people in fear and anxiety.

International media reported that more than 500 Palestinians including women and children lost their lives at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which was full of displaced people, when Israeli forces targeted it, and later blamed a failed missile after backlash.

It was said to be the deadliest single incident in occupied territory since Israel launched bombing against the densely populated territory for the October 7 Hamas attack.

Scores of air strike victims are reportedly under the rubble of a razed hospital compound, as Palestinian authorities termed the attack as war crime.