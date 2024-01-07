Bilawal says polls to be held as per schedule even if UN, OIC pass resolutions

LAHORE – Amid concerns about potential delays in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted on Saturday that the polls would proceed on February 8 as planned, regardless of attempts to stall them through resolutions at the UN or the OIC.

During a press conference in Lahore, Bilawal addressed inquiries regarding the Senate’s resolution to postpone the elections. He affirmed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already set the election schedule for February 8, confirming that the polls would indeed take place on that specified date.

“Regardless of resolutions, whether from the Senate, UN, or OIC, the elections will happen on February 8,” emphasized the former foreign minister to reporters.

The Senate witnessed the adoption of a resolution seeking a deferral of the polls due to extreme weather conditions and security concerns, followed by a fresh resolution introduced to uphold the original election date of February 8.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, in the new resolution submitted to the Senate Secretariat, underscored the constitutional necessity of holding elections on schedule.

Concurrently, efforts have been made in the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against senators involved in passing the resolution for a poll delay.

PML-N’s Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb echoed Bilawal’s stance, asserting that the elections would proceed as planned. She emphasized that PML-N was the sole party opposing the resolution, affirming, “Elections will occur on February 8, even if others protest.”

Bilawal dismissed the possibility of election postponement, referencing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa’s assertion that the election date was rigid.

Expressing confidence in the timely conduct of the general elections, Bilawal emphasized the Pakistani people’s right to vote and elect their government.

He stressed the PPP’s acceptance of the people’s decision and the party’s focus on addressing the country’s issues through its 10-point agenda rather than complaining about an equitable electoral landscape.

Bilawal highlighted the party’s dedication to its manifesto and alleged that PML-N and PTI were primarily contesting to safeguard their leaders from legal challenges, while he aimed to implement his manifesto through the elections.