Search

Pakistan

Bilawal says polls to be held as per schedule even if UN, OIC pass resolutions

Web Desk
10:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2024
Bilawal says polls to be held as per schedule even if UN, OIC pass resolutions

LAHORE – Amid concerns about potential delays in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted on Saturday that the polls would proceed on February 8 as planned, regardless of attempts to stall them through resolutions at the UN or the OIC.

During a press conference in Lahore, Bilawal addressed inquiries regarding the Senate’s resolution to postpone the elections. He affirmed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already set the election schedule for February 8, confirming that the polls would indeed take place on that specified date.

“Regardless of resolutions, whether from the Senate, UN, or OIC, the elections will happen on February 8,” emphasized the former foreign minister to reporters.

The Senate witnessed the adoption of a resolution seeking a deferral of the polls due to extreme weather conditions and security concerns, followed by a fresh resolution introduced to uphold the original election date of February 8.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, in the new resolution submitted to the Senate Secretariat, underscored the constitutional necessity of holding elections on schedule.

Concurrently, efforts have been made in the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against senators involved in passing the resolution for a poll delay.

PML-N’s Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb echoed Bilawal’s stance, asserting that the elections would proceed as planned. She emphasized that PML-N was the sole party opposing the resolution, affirming, “Elections will occur on February 8, even if others protest.”

Bilawal dismissed the possibility of election postponement, referencing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa’s assertion that the election date was rigid.

Expressing confidence in the timely conduct of the general elections, Bilawal emphasized the Pakistani people’s right to vote and elect their government.

He stressed the PPP’s acceptance of the people’s decision and the party’s focus on addressing the country’s issues through its 10-point agenda rather than complaining about an equitable electoral landscape.

Bilawal highlighted the party’s dedication to its manifesto and alleged that PML-N and PTI were primarily contesting to safeguard their leaders from legal challenges, while he aimed to implement his manifesto through the elections.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:08 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

08:39 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lifetime disqualification is against Islam, says CJP Isa

05:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs4.12 per unit

09:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Nepra increases power tariff by Rs2.87 per unit for K-Electric users

11:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China to reopen Khunjerab Pass temporarily to facilitate traders

05:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan

09:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Has winter vacations in Punjab actually extended? 

11:40 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold ...

12:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as ...

02:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather update: Provincial capital shivers as cold snap ...

10:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

10:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Maryam Nawaz's net worth revealed! Here are the details

Advertisement

Latest

11:18 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: ECP rejects PTI’s claims against level playing field

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2024

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 7 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.390 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 7 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 January 2024

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: