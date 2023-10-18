  

Bloodbath in Gaza as over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike at hospital

09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2023
JERUSALEM – Israeli forces have crossed all limits of brutality as rocket fired from Jewish forces killed hundreds of people at a medical facility in Gaza that was full to capacity with refugees sheltering there, Gazan officials said.

As the incident sent shockwaves across the globe, and even drew condemnation, Israeli armed forces continued air strikes to hit distressed Palestinians on Wednesday, leaving war-torn people in fear and anxiety.

US, United Nations, EU, and other countries failed to intervene as bombings are everywhere, Pakistan and several nations called for an immediate ceasefire in the skirmishes between Israel and Palestine group Hamas.

International media reported that more than 500 Palestinians including women and children lost their lives at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which was full of displaced people, when Israeli forces targeted it, and later blamed a failed missile after backlash.

It was said to be the deadliest single incident in occupied territory since Israel launched bombing against the densely populated territory for the October 7 Hamas attack.

Scores of air strike victims are reportedly under the rubble of a razed hospital compound, as Palestinian authorities termed the attack as war crime.

Graphic pictures, and uncensored clips doing rounds online show full ambulances arriving at another hospital carrying injured people at hospital.

In wake of the hospital strike, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas canceled his scheduled meeting with the US president, as the country declared three days of mourning as there is no place is safe in Gaza anymore.

Biden heads to Israel in solidarity as Gaza turned in to pile of rubble

