  

Search

World

Biden heads to Israel in solidarity as Gaza turned in to pile of rubble

Nearly 3,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces after surprise Hamas attack

Web Desk
11:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Biden heads to Israel in solidarity as Gaza turned in to pile of rubble
Source: White house

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel in solidarity, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed that Tel Aviv agreed to develop a strategy for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza's population.

The top US diplomat stated that Biden will discuss strategies to lessen civilian casualties during hostilities, in the face of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, while stopping Hamas from taking advantage.

After nine hours of discussions with Netanyahu that continued into early Tuesday, Blinken announced his decision regarding the aid plan.

On his fifth day of nonstop diplomacy in the region, Blinken visited six Arab nations in four days to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has claimed the lives of over 2,800 Palestinians and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. Blinken then returned to Israel.

"Today, and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken informed reporters.

Blinken stated that the US shared Israel's "concern" that Hamas could intercept or destroy supplies entering Gaza or prevent it from reaching those in need.

"We will be the first to denounce Hamas if it prevents humanitarian help from reaching civilians in any way, including by taking the aid itself. And we'll do everything we can to stop it from occurring again," Blinken said.

However, Blinken gave no specifics on the structure of the aid programme.

Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

"Stop the war," German footballer Mesut Ozil expresses his support for Palestine

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

06:02 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Six-year-old Palestinian boy stabbed to death in Gaza war-related ...

09:29 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Palestinian death toll climbs to 2,600 as humanitarian crisis ...

04:58 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Muslim TV anchors taken off air by US news network as Gaza braces for ...

10:42 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Iran warns Israel to stop attacks to prevent escalation of war as ...

08:57 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: HRW

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: How does this Pakistani entrepreneur power 25m+ websites via remote software business?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: