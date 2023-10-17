Massive drop in new MG HS Essence price (Check Latest Rates)

In response to the rupee's strengthening against the dollar, MG Motors has announced a Rs600,000 price decrease for its HS Essence model.

The crossover SUV's revised pricing is Rs8,099,000 as of October 16.

According to Syed Asif Ahmed, general manager of MG Motors Pakistan, "passing on the forex benefit to the consumer is a logical direction for all businesses, including the automotive industry."

Features

According to MG Pakistan website MG HS is designed to be both spacious and comfortable with a raised driving position to sit head and shoulders above the rest.

MG HS with a sporty exterior and an interior is the new standard of luxury vehicles in Pakistan.

The most noticeable feature at the front is the stellar field grille. The rear is even classier with twin tailpipes and an aluminum lower bumper with a sporty finish.

Here is the list of the main features MG HS essence provides to its customers:

-Adaptive Cruise Control

-Intelligent High Beam Control

-Blind Spot Detection

-Rear Cross Traffic Alert

-Traffic Jam Assist

-Lane Departure Warning System

-Lane Keep Assist

-Lane Change Assist

-Door Open Warning

It is worth mentioning here that as the rupee strengthened against the dollar earlier this month, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) also announced a price decrease of up to Rs500,000 on its KIA automobiles.