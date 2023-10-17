  

Search

Business

Massive drop in new MG HS Essence price (Check Latest Rates)

Web Desk
11:40 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Massive drop in new MG HS Essence price (Check Latest Rates)
Source: MG

In response to the rupee's strengthening against the dollar, MG Motors has announced a Rs600,000 price decrease for its HS Essence model.

The crossover SUV's revised pricing is Rs8,099,000 as of October 16.

According to Syed Asif Ahmed, general manager of MG Motors Pakistan, "passing on the forex benefit to the consumer is a logical direction for all businesses, including the automotive industry."

Features

According to MG Pakistan website MG HS is designed to be both spacious and comfortable with a raised driving position to sit head and shoulders above the rest.

MG HS with a sporty exterior and an interior is the new standard of luxury vehicles in Pakistan.

The most noticeable feature at the front is the stellar field grille. The rear is even classier with twin tailpipes and an aluminum lower bumper with a sporty finish.

Here is the list of the main features MG HS essence provides to its customers:

-Adaptive Cruise Control 
-Intelligent High Beam Control 
-Blind Spot Detection 
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert 
-Traffic Jam Assist 
-Lane Departure Warning System 
-Lane Keep Assist 
-Lane Change Assist 
-Door Open Warning 

It is worth mentioning here that as the rupee strengthened against the dollar earlier this month, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) also announced a price decrease of up to Rs500,000 on its KIA automobiles.

KIA cuts car prices by up to Rs500,000 (Check Latest Rates)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

09:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1900 per tola in Pakistan

10:38 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistani rupee continues winning streak against US dollar in ...

08:59 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

750 Prize Bond – Check Draw Results Online

12:18 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan for second half of ...

11:48 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Petrol price likely to fall below Rs300 in next review

11:40 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 - Latest update here

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: How does this Pakistani entrepreneur power 25m+ websites via remote software business?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: