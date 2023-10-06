KIA cuts car prices by up to Rs500,000 (Check Latest Rates)

LAHORE – The Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a cut in the prices of Kia vehicles as rupee made significant recovery against the US dollar.

The auto-assembler in a statement said that the prices of various cars have been reduced by up to Rs500,000.

The price of Sorento variants’ – 3.5L FWD, 2.4L AWD, and 2.4FWD – prices have been reduced by Rs500,000 each.

People who will made full payment will be able to take benefit of reduction in car prices.

Following are the revised prices:

Model Old Price New Price Difference Picanto AT 3,950,000 3,850,000 -100,000 Sportage FWD 8,190,000 8,040,000 -150,000 Sportage AWD 8,920,000 8,770,000 -150,000 Sportage Black Limited Edition 9,650,000 9,300,000 -350,000 Sorento 2.4L FWD 10,800,000 10,300,000 -500,000 Sorento 2.4L AWD 11,700,000 11,200,000 -500,000 Sorento 3.5L FWD 11,790,000 11,290,000 -500,000

The new prices will come into effect from today, October 6, 2023.

The company said that “new/additional duties and taxes, if any, imposed by the government and applicable at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer.”