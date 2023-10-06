Search

Saud Shakeel achieves ODI milestone in World Cup 2023

04:16 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
LAHORE – Saud Shakeel added a feather to his as he smashed the second-fastest fifty for Pakistan in ongoing World Cup 2023.

The left-armed batsman achieved the milestone while playing against Netherlands in team green’s opening match of the mega cricket event. 

He completed the terrific half-century off just 32 balls. He also built a commanding partnership of 120 runs with Mohammad Rizwan to put score on the board after the top order to show performance in the match. 

Saud Shakeel was dismissed after a super 68. 

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287 runs target for Netherlands

