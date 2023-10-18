Pakistan Football Federation officials evicted from Lahore headquarters 

LAHORE – The executives of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) were evicted from their Lahore offices on Tuesday due to a lease dispute with the Punjab Revenue Department.

The development follows annulment of a stay order by a district and sessions court in Lahore that was earlier granted to the PFF.

The building has also been taken over by representatives of the Punjab Revenue Department, who assert that the lease was terminated in 2021.

The PFF will handle the matter within the organisation. FIFA, the game's governing body, will also be informed about the development.

The development comes on the day Pakistan beat Cambodia 1-0 to register their first-ever victory in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad.

The Pakistan football team has now qualified for the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, for the first time.

The Pakistan team is now placed in Group G in round two of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers along with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan. The winner and the runner-up teams from the group will progress to the third round.

The 197th ranked Pakistan had never won a World Cup Qualifier before today and they had not won any game since 2018. The Pakistan team defeated 177th ranked Cambodia.