PAKvAUS: Cricket legends back Pakistan as unbeaten Shaheens face dangerous Aussies
Share
DUBAI – Former Windies skipper Brian Lara and other top cricketers picked Green Shirts to emerge as the winners of the semi-final clash, claiming Babar XI got their bases covered with bowling and batting prowess.
After Kiwis bagged a five-wicket win over England, it will be interesting to see who will be the second squad to make it to the final of the ongoing mega event.
Cricket pundits have also forecasted the outcome of today’s encounter, former West Indies legend Brian Lara also shared his views as he backed Green Shirts to emerge as the winners of the second semi-final.
Lara, in a recent tweet, said Australia have a strong line-up, which can defeat any side, but Pakistan still hold the edge over them because of the depth the team have in both the departments of the game.
#PAKvsAUS— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) November 11, 2021
My Prediction - #Pakistan #Australia is a very dangerous team. They've got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals. #T20WorldCup #w88
-
Win my signed bats at https://t.co/mxSy58OXLI
Former English player Mike Atherton also predicted that Shaheens will bag the crucial game against Finch-led squad.
Cricket coach and former player Lankan skipper Marvan Atapattu also declared Pakistan as ‘favourites’ to win ICC Men's T20 World Cup. “It would not be easy to beat Pakistan in UAE as the conditions in the Emirates are similar to the home conditions in Pakistan,” he opined.
Undefeated Pakistan will face Kangaroos today in the much-awaited semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium.
PAKvAUS: Australian origin Shaniera Akram roots ... 12:29 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Wasim Akram's Australian-born wife Shaniera Akram’s loyalties appear to be with Green Shirts as she ...
Meanwhile, Pakistan do not have a strong record against Australia in the ICC events. Australia won all four World Cup knockout matches against the South Asian country, including the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final.
The clash between the two will also pit Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer. Both are said to be one of the most enduring and destructive opening partners in Test matches.
Langer is Kangaroos head coach while Matthew was appointed as batting consultant by Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar Younis stepped down following the new administration.
T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd ... 12:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in ...
- PCB ambitious to become Asia’s first board to launch women’s PSL05:48 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- OIC special envoy visits Azad Kashmir05:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- PAKvAUS: Cricket legends back Pakistan as unbeaten Shaheens face ...05:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Arabic version of 3000-years-old Indian poetry launched at SIBF 2021 ...04:53 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
-
- Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video goes viral03:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari gives major vacation goals with latest pictures02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021