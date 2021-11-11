PAKvAUS: Australian origin Shaniera Akram roots for Pakistan in T20 World Cup semifinal, here's why
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Wasim Akram's Australian-born wife Shaniera Akram’s loyalties appear to be with Green Shirts as she hinted in a recent social media post despite being told to stand with Aussies.

The 40-year-old responded after her timeline was streamed with a number of posts as fans asked who she would be cheering on during the much-anticipated semifinal between Pakistan and Australia.

A social media took to microblogging site and wrote “Million dollar question. I'm deeply interested in knowing that who would Shaniera Bhabhi be supporting at #PAKVSAUS in the 2nd Semi-Final of T20 World Cup”.

On which, she didn’t mention Pakistan but asked “I want to know from all of you? Which team do you guys think I will cheer for?”

The wife of the former legendary cricketer was even told to support her country without the fear of being trolled, but she said “My answer is I’d love PAK to win because nothing would make me happier than to see the cricket fanatic country I have grown to love go the distance".

“Lifting a T20 World Cup would be a dream come true for Pakistan”, she wrote while mentioning that she would be equally happy if Finch-led squad clinched the game.

Meanwhile, her fans expressed their gratitude to her for supporting Team Pakistan while some quipped her saying ‘bhabhi’ is wishing both her Maika and Sasural.

Undefeated shaheens will face Aussies in the crucial semi-finals in Dubai today after they won five of the Super 12 matches and ended the stage in high spirits.

