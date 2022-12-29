Search

Sports

22,000 fans turn up to watch Lanka Premier League final; tournament brings joy to Sri Lanka

Web Desk 02:00 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
22,000 fans turn up to watch Lanka Premier League final; tournament brings joy to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – The Lanka Premier League 2022 came to a blockbuster end with 22000 fans cheering for their favourite stars at the Final on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The Jaffna Kings clinched their third consecutive title after pulling off a thrilling two-wicket victory over Colombo Stars in the summit clash at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Along with providing exceptional action on the field, the tournament also brought smiles to the faces of the Sri Lankan people after a traumatic economic and political crisis in the nation. The competition also received support from cricket legends Wasim Akram and Sanath Jayasuriya, who were associated with LPL as brand ambassadors. 

Through the Lanka Premier League, the IPG Group has made a tremendous contribution in growing the cricketing talent at the grassroots level in Sri Lanka. Stepping on the platform laid by the LPL, the IPG Group is further looking to grow the game of cricket in Malaysia by starting a similar cricket league in the country next year.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are proud of what we have done in a short span of time. It’s nice to see so many fans coming out to the stadiums to watch the matches. The tournament has been a huge success and we hope to come back next year with the same zeal and excitement.”

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League saw some exhilarating performances from young domestic cricketers as well as foreign players. West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who played for Kandy Falcons franchise was the highest wicket taker and was awarded with Orange Cap in the competition. The right arm fast medium bowler took 18 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 9.88. He was closely followed by Nuwan Thushara of Galle Gladiators, who took 14 wickets in 9 matches.

While, top-order batter Avishka Fernando of the Jaffna Kings was the highest run getter and received the Green Cap. The top-order batter scored 339 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 37.66, with a highest score of 54. He was closely followed by his teammate Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 294 runs in 9 innings, at an average of 58.80, with a highest score of 62 (not out). Sadeera was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament for his superb all-round performance.

Jaffna Kings’ legbreak bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who impressed with his performance and took 13 wickets in 8 innings was awarded Emerging Player of the tournament. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Jaffna Kings was given Innovative Player of the tournament. He also received the award for hitting maximum sixes (15) in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Tournament Director, Samantha, said, “The fans have loved every minute of the tournament. The league has seen some exciting young players showcasing their skill on a global stage and I wish them all the best for their future. It has also helped in bringing joy and happiness among the people of this country as it has united the country after a turbulent period of time.”

Sports

Haris Rauf warns fans about fake social media accounts of wife Muzna Malik

10:19 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier League title for third time in a row

01:32 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, FG/Din Polo qualify for main final

05:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

01:51 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to score over 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year

04:17 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Pakistan’s Zohaib Afzal advances to ATF U-14 doubles final in Nepal

07:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

MI Emirates delighted to announce five promising talents for the ...

02:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: