PM Imran likely to visit UAE if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final: reports
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
PM Imran likely to visit UAE if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final: reports
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the T20 World Cup final, if Men in Green clinch Australia in today’s semi-final, local media reported.

Reports citing anonymous government officials said the Prime Minister’s Office is scheduling the expected visit of the premier. It further added that federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry will also accompany Khan on the day-long visit.

Meanwhile, no government official confirmed the development till the filing of this report.

The visit will depend on the victory of Babar-led squad against the Kangaroos in today’s crucial game as both teams will lock horns today in the second semi-final of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai, later today.

Green Shirts are still undefeated in the cricket carnival and remained at the top of group two after winning all five fixtures while Finch squad stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd ... 12:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in ...

On Wednesday, the Kiwis beat England after a nail-biting encounter and secure its spot in the final. The winner of today’s match will take on Black Caps on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Big blow for Pakistan as Rizwan, ... 10:38 AM | 11 Nov, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan’s in-form batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missed a training session on Wednesday ...

More From This Category
Saad Rizvi, 577 TLP activists removed from Fourth ...
01:44 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
50pc of Pakistan’s population received at least ...
12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
PAKvAUS: Australian origin Shaniera Akram roots ...
12:29 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Taxila police launch manhunt after minor students ...
11:52 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
India deploys thousands of more troops in ...
11:12 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Big blow for Pakistan as Rizwan, ...
10:38 AM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens first-ever post after ...
10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr