GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ‘opening fire on police’ during PTI's Azadi March

ISLAMABAD – Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid was booked in a case for allegedly shelling and opening fire on police during PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

The case was registered with the Saddar Hassan Abdal police station on the behalf of police. The GB CM’s chief security officer and 50 cops have also been nominated as suspects in the case.

As per the FIR, CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel.

کل وزیر اعلی گلگت بلتستان کے قافلے کو سب سے پہلے حسن ابدال کے مقام پر رکاوٹوں کا سامنا کرنا پڑا جسے وزیراعلی گلگتُ بلتستان کے زیر قیادت پی ٹی آئی کارکنان نے ہٹاکر راستہ صاف کیا #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/veTnGHwxCR — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) May 26, 2022

The Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against senior 150 people including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others, for the riots that took place in Islamabad during the long march.

Apart from Khan, police also registered cases against PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The police registered two separate cases at the Kohsar Police Station for “rioting and arson”.