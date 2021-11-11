Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri enjoy a dreamy date night in Dubai
Share
Pakistan's celebrity couple Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are currently enjoying in Dubai and keeping their fanbase updated with regular posts on their official social media handles.
The duo's relationship has been making headlines eversince they met on Parey Hut Love's sets back in 2019. Their whirlwind romance was officially sealed as the couple announced their engagement.
This time around, the duo gave a sneak peek of their dreamy date night as Baig and Shigri who never shy away from expressing their love for each other partied in Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed in a mustard yellow outfit, Aima looked super chic and classy in her sleeveless top and bell-bottom pants. The Kaif o Suroor singer completed her look with dainty gold jewels and a sleek high ponytail while keeping her makeup dewy.
Baig posed for the camera alongside her handsome fiance who kept his style statement equally causal and fashionable.
View this post on Instagram
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are always in the spotlight and have often made appearances together.
View this post on Instagram
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot in a dreamy ... 03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town with glamorous outfits and ...
-
-
- Saad Rizvi, 577 TLP activists removed from Fourth Schedule01:44 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran likely to visit UAE if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final: ...01:18 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least one dose of COVID ...12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
-
- Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens ...10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her ...06:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021