Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri enjoy a dreamy date night in Dubai
Web Desk
02:15 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan's celebrity couple Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are currently enjoying in Dubai and keeping their fanbase updated with regular posts on their official social media handles.

The duo's relationship has been making headlines eversince they met on Parey Hut Love's sets back in 2019. Their whirlwind romance was officially sealed as the couple announced their engagement.

This time around, the duo gave a sneak peek of their dreamy date night as Baig and Shigri who never shy away from expressing their love for each other partied in Dubai.

Dressed in a mustard yellow outfit, Aima looked super chic and classy in her sleeveless top and bell-bottom pants. The Kaif o Suroor singer completed her look with dainty gold jewels and a sleek high ponytail while keeping her makeup dewy.

Baig posed for the camera alongside her handsome fiance who kept his style statement equally causal and fashionable.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are always in the spotlight and have often made appearances together.

