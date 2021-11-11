Hiba Bukhari gives major vacation goals with latest pictures
Hiba Bukhari is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars.
Recently, the 28-year-old was spotted having fun in northern areas of Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Hiba gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Northern Pakistan.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Deewangi star gave major holiday goals as she shared pictures from her vacations, keeping her fans updated.
The portraits shared by Hiba were the perfect scenic beauty featuring mountains that served as the perfect background for the picturesque shot.
Moreover, the Fitoor actor's radiant smile showed that she was having a great time as she flaunts her beautiful outfits.
On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is currently being highly praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
