Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video goes viral

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are the perfect examples that love beyond the borders which might seem challenging on the outlook is quite an exciting escapade.

The sports power couple Malik and Mirza make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan.

Mirza who rules the tennis court with her talent is also a queen of hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.

This time around, the celebrity couple was spotted in a hilarious video where the 34-year-old is listening to valuable advice of steering clear of people who don't value her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Needless the say, the humourous video has been winning hearts and has been loved by the fans who showered love on the couple in the comment section.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.