Hania Aamir and Shoaib Malik’s bold photoshoot stuns everyone
Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik and Lollywood diva Hania Aamir's latest fashion photoshoot is a treat for sore eyes and has been creating waves amongst the public.
After sparking a frenzy with a bold photoshoot alongside the stunning Ayesha Omer, this time Malik was paired up with Hania and needless to say the duo flaunted aesthetic flamboyance and panache.
As the glimpses from the photoshoot continue to set the internet ablaze, the Dilruba star took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the stunning photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for HELLO Pakistan. Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises and loved the sizzling chemistry.
Moreover, Malik has been trending on social media for his brilliant performance ever since he dethroned India’s KL Rahul by setting a new record for the fastest 50 of the T20 World Cup.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
