03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony
03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town with glamorous outfits and top-notch celebrations keeping the fans hooked.

Last night, the internet was ablaze with Komal Baig's Baraat pictures and needless to say, the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Even though Aima’s sister Komal had tied the knot with a Dubai-based blogger Salem earlier this year with a nikkah celebration, the Rukhsati event was held last night and it was grand and oozed grandeur.

The Kaif o Suroor star looked beautiful and she even posed finance Shahbaz Shigri. Here are some of the pictures from the event.

The gorgeous singer wore a brown ensemble with heavy golden embroidery designed by Fahad Hussayn for the event. With open hair and nude makeup, Aima kept the jewellery minimum with a teeka.

The two sisters were also spotted sharing an emotional moment during the rukhsati where Aima lovingly embracing Komal amid the goodbyes.

Earlier, Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in a star-studded ceremony.

Aima Baig has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The 26-year-old star is famous for her distinctive style of singing.

