Over 50 suspects arrested in Pakistan Hindu temple attack

MULTAN – Police in the country’s eastern province apprehended at least 50 suspects days after a mob attacked and ransacked a Hindu temple in a remote village in Rahim Yar Khan.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the manhunt launched on the directions of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is underway in Rahim Yar Khan and another 100 suspects are still on the run.

On Friday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reprimanded the Punjab police chief for failing to take action to safeguard the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, directing him to arrest all culprits involved in the unfortunate incident.

Chief Justice Gulzar had taken a suo moto notice of the attack on the temple in village Bhong, after meeting with Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council and PTI MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar. Justice Gulzar also summoned the chief secretary Punjab to appear at the apex court and submit a report on the incident.

PM Imran, CJP Gulzar take notice of mob attack on ... 06:29 PM | 5 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed have taken notice of the attack ...

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the incident. Taking it to Twitter, Khan strongly condemned the attack and asked IGP to ensure the arrest of all culprits. The premier also vowed to restore the Mandir.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

In the upsetting footage, scores of charged armed men can be seen smashing the windows, doors, and idols besides shouting slogans while a part of the temple was also burnt down. Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the mob vandalized the Sidhi Vinayak temple after a social media post urged locals to take revenge for the desecration.

A local from the Sumro tribe staged the campaign against the Hindu community on social media which triggered the locals. The mob also reportedly attempted to attack some houses of the Hindu community.