Over 50 suspects arrested in Pakistan Hindu temple attack
Web Desk
04:22 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Over 50 suspects arrested in Pakistan Hindu temple attack
Share

MULTAN – Police in the country’s eastern province apprehended at least 50 suspects days after a mob attacked and ransacked a Hindu temple in a remote village in Rahim Yar Khan.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the manhunt launched on the directions of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is underway in Rahim Yar Khan and another 100 suspects are still on the run. 

On Friday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reprimanded the Punjab police chief for failing to take action to safeguard the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, directing him to arrest all culprits involved in the unfortunate incident.

Chief Justice Gulzar had taken a suo moto notice of the attack on the temple in village Bhong, after meeting with Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council and PTI MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar. Justice Gulzar also summoned the chief secretary Punjab to appear at the apex court and submit a report on the incident.

PM Imran, CJP Gulzar take notice of mob attack on ... 06:29 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed have taken notice of the attack ...

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the incident. Taking it to Twitter, Khan strongly condemned the attack and asked IGP to ensure the arrest of all culprits. The premier also vowed to restore the Mandir.

In the upsetting footage, scores of charged armed men can be seen smashing the windows, doors, and idols besides shouting slogans while a part of the temple was also burnt down. Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the mob vandalized the Sidhi Vinayak temple after a social media post urged locals to take revenge for the desecration.

A local from the Sumro tribe staged the campaign against the Hindu community on social media which triggered the locals. The mob also reportedly attempted to attack some houses of the Hindu community.

WATCH: Rangers deployed in Bhong after mob ... 11:35 AM | 5 Aug, 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A mob on Wednesday vandalized a Hindu temple in Bhong town in Rahim Yar Khan after a ...

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in North ...
07:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Turkey scraps 10-day hotel quarantine for ...
06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan
02:48 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Monkey brought for Covid vaccine trial on the ...
01:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
International flights on the anvil at Skardu ...
12:45 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
106-year-old Karachi woman becomes one of the ...
12:13 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of abuse, adultery
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr