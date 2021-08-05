WATCH: Rangers deployed in Bhong after mob ransacks Hindu temple

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A mob on Wednesday vandalized a Hindu temple in Bhong town in Rahim Yar Khan after a nine-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a seminary, was granted bail by a local court.

The incident, that garnered international attention, prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s notice after which the district administration deployed Rangers in the area.

Ruling party parliamentarian Dr. Ramesh Kumar shared videos of the incident, requesting law enforcers to arrest and punish the culprits. “Negligence by local police is very shameful,” Ramesh wrote while urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action on it.

In the upsetting footage, scores of charged armed men can be seen smashing the windows, doors, and idols besides shouting slogans while a part of the temple was also burnt down.

Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the mob vandalized the Sidhi Vinayak temple after a social media post urged locals to take revenge for the desecration.

A local from the Sumro tribe staged the campaign against the Hindu community on social media which triggered the locals. The mob also reportedly attempted to attack some houses of the Hindu community.

Later, District Police Officer said the situation was brought under control. Our priority is to restore law and order and provide protection to the minority community.

Following the shocking event, Prime Minister’s aide on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill confirmed that PM Office had taken notice of the unfortunate incident. Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the district administration to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits, he added.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said the act was a violation of the Constitution and the basic human rights of Pakistanis.

She said “The attack on the Hindu temple in RYK is not simply condemnable but violates our constitution & the basic human rights of our citizens. MoHR in touch with RYK police since yesterday to ensure action ag perpetrators - got report - following up - our Parl Secy going to visit today”.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashraf condemned the vandalism at the Hindu temple vowing that the culprits will not be pardoned and soon brought to justice.

Earlier in December 2020, a charged crowd set ablaze a Hindu saint's shrine in Karak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.