Nida Yasir faces backlash over fashion choices
Share
Nida Yasir has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting morning shows in Pakistan.
With celebrities getting trolled left, right and centre nowadays, this time around the Good Morning Pakistan host is at the receiving end of fashion police and moral police.
The 47-year-old was slammed for her wardrobe choices as she dressed up in a casual brown shalwar with a scarf.
Flaunting her new look, she took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her fan following.
View this post on Instagram
The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the choice of her clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under Nida's picture.
Some of the comments also delivered a lecture on her dressing and deemed her attire 'manly'.
Unfortunately, the norm of bashing public figures in Pakistan is now quite common and has resulted in the exploitation of the freedom of speech.
Why did Nida Yasir slap Adnan Shah Tipu 21 times? 05:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
An actor par excellence, Adnan Shah Tipu is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse who has proved his mettle by delivering ...
-
- Noor Mukadam Murder: Court trashes bail plea of Zahir Jaffer's parents01:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
-
- Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife recover from coronavirus01:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- PAKvNZ: Kiwis to tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years12:30 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
-
- Nida Yasir faces backlash over fashion choices12:06 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Nescafe Basement’s Xulfi accused of sexual harassment11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021