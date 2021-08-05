Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife recover from coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa and wife Sarina Isa have tested negative for the COVID-19, days after the elderly couple was moved to a private hospital after their health worsened.
Reports cited that both persons have recovered from the coronavirus as the COVID diagnosis report came negative. Justice Isa is also set to be discharged from the medical facility after rapid recovery in his health.
Sharing his ordeal, he said, “We took every precaution, including always wearing masks in public places, yet contracted the Delta variant of the novel virus. I still had to be hospitalized even with the vaccination”.
He also commended doctors and attendants at the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital all of whom have been integral to the treatment. Justice Isa mentioned that the treatment he received was not within the reach of the majority of the country's citizens.
Justice Isa taken to hospital after health ... 08:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, was shifted to ...
He further added that “My wife and I are truly blessed for the prayers and support we have received, and bow in abject supplication to Almighty Allah”.
Meanwhile, the senior judge of the top court urged the government to open up all public-sector hospitals, including combined military ones, to the public amid the recent spike in the deadly Covid-19 infections.
Pakistan reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 ... 09:48 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday reported 5,661 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day toll since April ...
