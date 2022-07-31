Biden contracts Covid-19 for second time
Share
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, his doctor at the White House confirmed on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Biden also confirmed the news and said, “Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I´ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I´m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”
Biden canceled planned trips to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said.
A quick update. pic.twitter.com/FgT1sGlZCY— President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022
Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” following four consecutive days of negative tests, and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O´Connor wrote in a memorandum.
“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time,” he added.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Biden contracts Covid-19 for second time11:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrives in UK to feature in ...10:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for successful operation against ...09:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Ayesha Omar gives fans a peep at sets of TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi ...11:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga win hearts with KPL official anthem07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Ushna Shah raises questions about forced conversions, marriages ...08:44 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022