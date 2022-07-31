Biden contracts Covid-19 for second time
11:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Source: @POTUS (Twitter)
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, his doctor at the White House confirmed on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Biden also confirmed the news and said, “Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I´ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I´m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

Biden canceled planned trips to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said.

Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” following four consecutive days of negative tests, and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O´Connor wrote in a memorandum.

“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time,” he added.

