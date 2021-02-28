Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,176 new cases, 23 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,176 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,860 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 579,973.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 871 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 545,277. The total count of active cases is 21,836.

At least 258,004 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 171,349 in Punjab 72,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,259 in Islamabad, 19,045 in Balochistan, 10,198 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,350 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,343 in Sindh, 2,072 in KP, 496 in Islamabad, 297 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,951,838 samples have been tested so far.