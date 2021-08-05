Pakistan reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months as positivity rate soars to 9pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday reported 5,661 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day toll since April 24, as the Delta variant is spreading across the country, official data cited.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,635 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,053,660.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,787 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 952,616. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 77,409 while the national positivity stands at 9 percent.

Statistics 5 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,462

Positive Cases: 5661

Positivity % : 9.06%

Deaths : 60

At least 392,433 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 360,494 in Punjab 146,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 89,117 in Islamabad, 30,880 in Balochistan, 25,778 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,122 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,098 in Sindh, 4,495 in KP, 807 in Islamabad, 636 in Azad Kashmir, 329 in Balochistan, and 148 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 62,462 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,278,190 since the first case was reported.

On Wednesday, the Balochistan government declared Gwadar the worst district affected due to a novel virus as the positivity rate soared to a staggering 58 percent in the region.

Province’s health department said that the pandemic positivity rate has reached an alarming situation as 58 percent of the tests are coming positive for the COVID-19 in Gwadar. As many as 164 people are quarantined in the area, the health department said and added that nine people have lost their lives.