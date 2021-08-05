PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s resolute support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and vowed to stand with Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, the premier said Khan said, “Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These actions were followed by unprecedented military siege and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory.”

We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to Self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people.



“Yet, India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people. Kashmiris face unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses.”

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land,” said PM Imran Khan.

Khan went on to say that “These measures are in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and the 4thGeneva Convention. Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully rejected these steps.”

“The criticism and censure of India’s illegal actions in IIOJK by a number of international organizations including UN, OHCHR, European Parliament, international media and by various human rights experts and human rights organizations is well documented.”

Adding that, “Pakistan has the utmost respect for the people of IIOJK for their unparalleled courage, sacrifices, and persistence in facing Indian tyranny as they resolutely struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.”

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations, and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people. Adding that, “I would like to reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause. We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”