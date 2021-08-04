Travellers vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac allowed to enter Saudi Arabia after booster shot

11:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Travellers vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac allowed to enter Saudi Arabia after booster shot
Share

Saudi Arabia has allowed travellers who are vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sinovac to enter Kingdom after receiving a booster shot of one of the country's approved vaccines.

The country’s e-visa portal said the four vaccines — Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – are approved by the Kingdom.

"All visitors arriving in the country with a valid tourism visa must provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognized: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson," it said.

Fully vaccinated tourists will not be required to spend institutional quarantine period, provided that an official vaccination certificate is presented upon arrival, and proof of a PCR test with its negative result within 72 hours from the time of departure.

"The e-visa will be a one-year, multiple-entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country. It covers tourism-related activities and Umrah (excluding Hajj season) and excludes other activities such as studying," the e-portal said.

Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound ... 07:02 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday tightened restrictions for international ...

More From This Category
INS Vikrant: India's first indigenous aircraft ...
10:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistanis, Kashmiris observe ...
09:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Punjab makes Covid vaccination mandatory for ...
09:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
9-year-old Dalit girl raped, murdered by Hindu ...
06:17 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Strict SOPs issued for Ashura processions, ...
05:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Nadia Hussain contracts Covid-19
12:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal Rizvi celebrates 40th birthday with family
09:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr