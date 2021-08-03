Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound travellers amid spike in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday tightened restrictions for international inbound travellers to Pakistan "in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe".

The aviation authority has revised existing standard operating procedures, which will come into effect from August 9. The revised SOPs include:

All inbound passengers aged six years or above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

All passengers aged six and above will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan.

Positive-testing passengers between the ages of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of the concerned civil administration.

Positive-testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue.

"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory added.