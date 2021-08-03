Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound travellers amid spike in Covid cases

07:02 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound travellers amid spike in Covid cases
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday tightened restrictions for international inbound travellers to Pakistan "in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe".

The aviation authority has revised existing standard operating procedures, which will come into effect from August 9. The revised SOPs include:

All inbound passengers aged six years or above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

All passengers aged six and above will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan.

Positive-testing passengers between the ages of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of the concerned civil administration.

Positive-testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue.

"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory added.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,582 new infections, ... 09:10 AM | 3 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 3,582 ...

More From This Category
Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority ...
07:26 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
28 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Saudi ...
06:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
'Cannot spend nights with Ziaullah Bangash!' ...
06:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
UAE allows residents stranded in six countries ...
05:31 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Govt mulls over generating revenue by renting PM ...
04:41 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus
03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr