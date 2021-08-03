Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,582 new infections, 67 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 3,582 people tested positive for the novel disease in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,529 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,043,277.
Statistics 3 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 3, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,798
Positive Cases: 3582
Positivity % : 7.19%
Deaths : 67
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,355 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 944,375. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,373 while the national positivity stands at 7.19 percent.
At least 387,261 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 358,387 in Punjab 145,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 88,344 in Islamabad, 30,627 in Balochistan, 25,034 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,318 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 11,083 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,057 in Sindh, 4,477 in KP, 804 in Islamabad, 633 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 147 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 49,798 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,158,330 since the first case was reported.
