Web Desk
11:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Aamir Liaquat spotted rebuking Karachi traffic cop publicly in viral video
KARACHI – Renowned television host and lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Liaquat Hussain was spotted lashing out at an allegedly corrupt traffic policeman in the country’s largest city. The video of the incident is now viral on social media.

The video shared by the televangelist on Twitter shows Hussain rebuking a traffic cop on a road and a number of people gathered around them, some of them filming the incident.

The PTI leader can be heard saying that policemen are demanding money from people while checking their Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

In the caption of the video, the TV host said that he had caught several policemen in the city.

The video has drawn a mixed response from social media users, with some supporting him and others slamming him for his rude behaviour towards the cop.

A user suggested that Aamir Liaquat should have taken the cop to the police station with evidence instead of insulting him publicly. 

