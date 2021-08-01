Pakistan reaches 30m Covid vaccination milestone

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has set another record after 30 million Pakistanis were vaccinated against the novel virus, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said Sunday.

The Federal Minister took to Twitter to share the landmark achievement. “Pakistan has crossed 3 crore vaccinations. The first crore took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days. Pace has rapidly increased. All 6 days this week were a record. 9 lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday. In last 6 days, 5 million vaccinations were done”, the tweet reads.

On Saturday, Pakistan achieved a record of inoculating around 900,000 people in a single day. NCOC Chief while sharing the development said that this was the fifth straight day Pakistan achieved a record number of vaccinations.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 31 July: 934,717

The massive inoculation campaign comprised of at least 2,600 vaccination centres and 2,979 mobile units operating across the country.

Meanwhile, the country's nerve centre for Covid response stated that ‘It critically reviewed the rapid spread of the virus in Sindh capital and decided to assist the provincial government through all possible measures’. The centre will ramp up critical care capacity including ensuring the availability of oxygenated beds and vents.

On the other hand, at least 62 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily virus-related deaths in three months.