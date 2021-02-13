UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID19 Response Tracker
12:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID19 Response Tracker
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scholar Zil-e-Huma has made history by developing world first ‘Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker’ that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

The British high Commission, in a Twitter message, acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker systematically collect the information on several different common Policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries.

