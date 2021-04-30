Marina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The entire world has been gripped by the third wave of the deadly coronavirus and a spike in positive cases has surfaced. Veteran actor Marina Khan is the latest celebrity to have contracted the virus.

Turning to Instagram, the Tanhaiyan star shared that she in her room, isolating herself for the next 15 days.“I have covid,” she revealed.

Further, the 58-year-old said that earlier she thought that she would deal with it happens to her. ” But when it happens, that is the reality.”

"Much love to all. This a bunch of videos as I did not how to put the entire thing up.", she wrote.

“It’s real, it’s out there,” she said requesting everyone to take the virus seriously. Marina Khan also shared her symptoms. “I have fatigue, fever that comes and goes and headaches that have now subsided.”

She also suggested staying home and stay safe this Eid. Marina also requested her followers to pray for India in the series of videos she posted.

Pakistani authorities reported 201 deaths from coronavirus, the country’s highest single-day toll of the pandemic on Wednesday.

On the work front, Marina Khan's upcoming serial Pardes will be coming soon and Shaista Lodhi is gearing up to return back to acting after a three-year-long hiatus with Khan's venture.