PM Imran announces Rs370b development package for Gilgit-Baltistan   

GILGIT – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a development package worth Rs370 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing the ceremony in Gilgit, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the first time that such a big amount would be used for the development of this beautiful region.

The premier said the development package envisages hydel power generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, youth skill and scholarship program, up-gradation of health system and water and sanitation projects.

“We will also support the development of small and medium enterprises in the area besides focusing on expansion of its infrastructure. It will be our effort to enable Gilgit airport receive international flights,” he added.

Highlighting the immense and diverse tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister said this development package will prepare the region to attract the tourists which will benefit not only the local people but the whole country. He was confident that exploiting GB’s tourism potential will make it self-reliant.

He however emphasized the need for promotion of tourism in a planned manner to cultivate its true benefits. He said the tourism in the region should not affect the forests and the mountains. He said the introduction of local government system in the region will help take forward the region.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to transform the country by waging a successful struggle against the corrupt mafia. He said it is the first time that this mafia is being brought under the ambit of law.