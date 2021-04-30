PM Imran voted ‘Personality of Week’ for efforts against Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted "Personality of the Week" by the Al-Jazeera weekly program "Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" for his views and efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia.

"Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" is an interactive and live one hour weekly programme in Arabic on Aljazeera TV.

This programme is very famous in Arab countries. In this program, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and subsequently viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story. Imran Khan secured 56 percent votes from the viewers.

