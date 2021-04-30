PM Imran voted ‘Personality of Week’ for efforts against Islamophobia
Web Desk
09:37 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
PM Imran voted ‘Personality of Week’ for efforts against Islamophobia
Share

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted "Personality of the Week" by the Al-Jazeera weekly program "Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" for his views and efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia.

"Sibaq-ul-Akhbar" is an interactive and live one hour weekly programme in Arabic on Aljazeera TV.

This programme is very famous in Arab countries. In this program, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and subsequently viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story. Imran Khan secured 56 percent votes from the viewers.

Al-Jazeera's viewers on the Sibaq-ul-Akhbar programme held on 24th of this month voted for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as Personality of the Week for his candid views on the issue of Islamophobia.  

PM Imran orders inquiry against Pakistan’s ... 06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a high-level inquiry against Pakistan’s former Ambassador ...

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 April 2021
10:45 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:06 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
131 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Pakistan 
09:05 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Turkey goes under strictest-ever lockdown to stem ...
10:37 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Korean ambassador meets COAS Bajwa to discuss ...
09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
COVID-19: NCOC says Chand Raat bazaars, shopping ...
09:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr