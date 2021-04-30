Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi shared new dance video to mark the World Dance Day on Thursday.

The dancing queen took to her Instagram handle and uploaded the new video with a caption, “Happy World Dance day to all the amazing super humans i call Dancers! Cheers to all the talented background dancers everywhere that go through so much to become dancers, uplift our spirits and entertain the world always. Cheers to all the women and men out there of all ages, sizes, backgrounds etc that spread inspiration, love, happiness, positivity, art and joy through dance! Cheers to all the sassy swagged up, smooth and sexy confident dancers worldwide. Never stop dancing!!!! Long live DANCE.”

Recently, the Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi and B-town poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit danced their heart out to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane. Their performance went viral on the social media.