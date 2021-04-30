Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
Share

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi shared new dance video to mark the World Dance Day on Thursday. 

The dancing queen took to her Instagram handle and uploaded the new video with a caption, “Happy World Dance day to all the amazing super humans i call Dancers! Cheers to all the talented background dancers everywhere that go through so much to become dancers, uplift our spirits and entertain the world always. Cheers to all the women and men out there of all ages, sizes, backgrounds etc that spread inspiration, love, happiness, positivity, art and joy through dance! Cheers to all the sassy swagged up, smooth and sexy confident dancers worldwide. Never stop dancing!!!! Long live DANCE.”

Recently, the Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi and B-town poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit danced their heart out to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane. Their performance went viral on the social media.

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire ... 07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

Bollywood divas are quite fond of socialising with each other and when two gorgeous women like Nora Fatehi and Madhuri ...

More From This Category
Tips to follow when walking for weight loss
08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Gone But Not Forgotten – Irrfan Khan's family ...
07:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams becomes first ...
05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Anushka Sharma's audition video for 3 Idiots goes ...
04:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Raqs-e-Bismil's poster is an American painting ...
03:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate 10 years ...
02:52 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr