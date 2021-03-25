Cher & The Loneliest Elephant – Movie on Kaavan's flight to freedom from Pakistan to premiere across the world
The world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan has been making headlines ever since the public outcry and rigorous campaign for its retirement in Cambodia sanctuary.
His freedom was made possible only after a long struggle by Cher – the 'goddess of pop' – who herself came to Pakistan to bid farewell to the Asian giant.
The 74-year-old superstar lent her star power and enormous drive to a cause that grew out of a global social media campaign.
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant is produced by Nutshell TV Ltd. and Two Wise Monkeys Entertainment for Smithsonian Channel and Terra Mater Factual Studios.
The emotional journey is all set to unfold with the world premiere of the documentary all set to launch on Paramount+ in the US.
In an official statement, Cher stated, “I saw all the people being affected by it all over the world, People want a happy ending. People don’t want to see animals suffer. And I know people are suffering too, but this is a story that can brighten their lives.”
Spending 35 years in Islamabad's Marghazar Zoo took a toll on Kaavan's health which lead to the development of violent tendencies.
Kaavan was brought to Pakistan as a young calf from Sri Lanka after the country gifted the elephant to Pakistan 35 years ago. Tragically, its only mate Saheli had come with him but died in 2012.
ISLAMABAD – American singer and actress Cher, who is dubbed as 'Goddess of Pop', arrived in Pakistan ...
