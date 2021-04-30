Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-30-Updated 10:00 AM
10:06 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.50
|154.40
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212
|215
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.50
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.10
|120.10
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.60
|125.60
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.10
|116.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
-
- Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance ...10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-30-Updated ...10:06 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran voted ‘Personality of Week’ for efforts against ...09:37 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
- Gone But Not Forgotten – Irrfan Khan's family and fans pen ...07:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams becomes first global ambassador for ...05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
-
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021