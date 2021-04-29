PM Imran orders inquiry against Pakistan’s ex-ambassador to Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a high-level inquiry against Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and other diplomatic staff after overseas citizens complained about mistreatment by embassy.
The premier revealed it during his address at the launch of new initiatives for holders of Roshan Digital Accounts.
Expressing displeasure over involvement of embassy staff in taking bribes from expats, PM Imran said that maximums staff has been recalled from Saudi Arabia.
He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in such kind of activities.
He highlighted that foreign missions are bound to provide best possible services to overseas Pakistan, especially working class.
Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed that a number of its diplomats in Saudi Arabia had been recalled due to multiple complaints from the Pakistani community living in the kingdom.
“The diplomatic personnel in Saudi Arabia have been directed to provide all services and facilities to expatriate Pakistanis,” Qureshi said while talking to media during his UAE trip.
Around two million Pakistanis are living in Saudi Arabia and they are sending annual remittances valuing at $4.5 billion. Riyadh has reportedly been unilaterally deporting a large number of Pakistani workers over the past two years.
