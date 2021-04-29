Hospital fined, doctor to be booked for eye surgeries gone wrong in Multan

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has completed its investigation in a severe surgical mistake that had deprived 16 patients from their eyesight in Multan.

The commission has imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on administration of a private hospital where the surgeries were conducted while it has recommended criminal proceedings against the ophthalmologist named Dr Hasnain Mushtaq.

PHC chairperson Dr Atia Mubarak said that the case of the surgeon, whose negligence cost eyesight of 16 persons, had been sent to the health department.

The probe team has asked the victims to file a complaint with police in order to register a case against Dr Hasnain.

The inquiry report has been submitted to the Punjab government.

At least 16 patients had lost their eyesight after being operated free of cost at the Multan private hospital on March 20.

The individual’s experienced different kinds of pain in their eyes a few hours after their respective surgeries at the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital.

The hospital which is on the panel of the Sehat Sahulat Programme has claimed that the eyesight of 11 patients was affected by post-surgery infections.

On the other hand, ophthalmologist Dr. Hasnain Mushtaq who operated all these patients said he has conducted thousands of operations in 19 years.

‘I used my best expertise to operate the first batch of the patients in the Laeeq Rafique Hospital as well. Nothing went wrong on that day. Complications started after two, three days and the reason behind these complications could be certain infections’, the eye surgeon clarified.