Hungary's Foreign Affairs & Trade minister arrives in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will pay an official visit to Pakistan on Friday with a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also have delegation-level talks.

The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level.

The two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry and other fields.

They will exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both the ministers will jointly address Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, which will be attended by Hungarian business delegation as well as representatives of Pakistani companies.

During the visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also interact with other dignitaries.

Bilateral cooperation is growing between Pakistan and Hungary across a wide range of areas of common interest. Deepening collaboration in economic, trade, energy and investment sectors is the focus of the two governments.

Also today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary. Talking to Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Béla Fazekas in Islamabad, he said the growing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation despite the COVID-19 challenge is a welcome development.

The Hungarian Ambassador, on the occasion, assured his country's every possible cooperation for promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.