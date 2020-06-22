'No Mask No Service' in Punjab to control coronavirus spread
Web Desk
08:31 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
'No Mask No Service' in Punjab to control coronavirus spread
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab Government has issued regular Ordinance regarding "No Mask No Service" across the province to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According spokesman of Punjab Government, this order has been issued due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infection in the province.

He said the Punjab government has made it compulsory to wear mask in the government and private offices, at public places and during travelling.

No services will be provided to persons in the offices who will not follow government instructions, he added.

More From This Category
Pakistan may reopen universities from July 15
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan assembly completes its five-year ...
12:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Govt decides to refund amount to all Pakistani ...
11:36 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh dies of coronavirus
11:21 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Pakistan demands 50% reduction in India's ...
10:36 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
PM Imran directs provinces to ensure ...
09:11 AM | 24 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late Sushant Singh Rajput
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr