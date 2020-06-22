'No Mask No Service' in Punjab to control coronavirus spread

LAHORE – The Punjab Government has issued regular Ordinance regarding "No Mask No Service" across the province to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According spokesman of Punjab Government, this order has been issued due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infection in the province.

He said the Punjab government has made it compulsory to wear mask in the government and private offices, at public places and during travelling.

No services will be provided to persons in the offices who will not follow government instructions, he added.