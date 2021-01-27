Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,563 new infections, 74 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 74 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,563 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

With the new 74 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,450 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 537,477.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,081 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 492,207.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases is 33,820. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.7 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 242,793 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 155,214 in Punjab 65,953 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,972 in Islamabad, 18,765 in Balochistan, 8,877 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,903 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,646 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,925 in Sindh, 1,857 in KP, 469 in Islamabad, 258 in Azad Kashmir, 193 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 41,285 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,764,114 samples have been tested so far.