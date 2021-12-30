Covid-19: Pakistan reports 482 new infections, 3 deaths in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 3 people died of the novel disease while 482 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,921 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,294,861.
Pakistan conducted a total of 50,662 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 639. Around 535 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,255,931.
Statistics 30 Dec 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,662
Positive Cases: 482
Positivity %: 0.95%
Deaths :3
Patients on Critical Care: 639
As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,009.
As many as 481,381 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,862 in Punjab, 181,334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,565 in Islamabad, 33,630 in Balochistan, 34,660 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Health Ministry warns of fifth Covid wave in Feb ... 10:28 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of National Health Services has warned of a fifth wave of novel coronavirus as the ...
Moreover, 13,066 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,666 in Sindh, 5,927 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Saudi Arabia reimposes Covid-19 restrictions 06:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has decided to reimpose social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani camels shine at world’s largest camel festival in Saudi12:23 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
-
- In a first, Pakistan forms Hindu leaders’ body to look after ...11:19 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Punjab announces schedule of matric, intermediate exams10:48 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Govt to present mini-budget today as opposition heading for showdown10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Arif Lohar's young son sets the stage on fire!12:15 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Is this Alizeh Shah smoking publicly in viral video?10:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021