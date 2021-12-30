Covid-19: Pakistan reports 482 new infections, 3 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD − At least 3 people died of the novel disease while 482 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,921 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,294,861.

Pakistan conducted a total of 50,662 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 639. Around 535 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,255,931.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,009.

As many as 481,381 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,862 in Punjab, 181,334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,565 in Islamabad, 33,630 in Balochistan, 34,660 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,066 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,666 in Sindh, 5,927 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

