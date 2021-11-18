Pakistan logs 460 new Covid infections, 10 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 460 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,638 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,822.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,131 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.11 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,044. Around 336 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,229,683.

Statistics 18 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,131

Positive Cases: 460

Positivity %: 1.11%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1044 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 18, 2021

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,501.

As many as 473,561 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 473,561 in Punjab, 179,346 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,406 in Islamabad, 33,422 in Balochistan, 34,521 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,404 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,986 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,609 in Sindh, 5,809 in KP, 949 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.